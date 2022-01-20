The Batman himself Robert Pattinson has been cast in new film from director Bong Joon-Ho. This will be the director’s first film since his mega hit Parasite, which won numerous accolades after its release in 2019. Based on the upcoming novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, the currently untitled movie will be a sci-fi thriller set on a frozen ice world called Nifheim, which is becoming unsuitable for humans.

The novel, which will be released on February 15th, focuses on Mickey7, a clone known as an “expendable,” which is basically a disposable human, who refuses to let another clone work in his place after he is presumed dead. It’s unclear if Pattinson will play the titular clone character, but one can only hope that audience will see several clones of Pattinson roaming around an ice planet. St. Martin Press, who is publishing the novel, describes the story as The Martian meets Dark Matter.

This will be Bong Joon-Ho’s eighth feature film and his first to be distributed by Warner Bros. The director took home numerous awards for Parasite in 2020, including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay, in addition to other prestigious accolades. Similarly, Pattinson has eleven MTV Movie Awards for his portrayal of Edward Cullen in the Twilight series.