Things are about to get very claustrophobic for Anna Kendrick‘s latest streaming project. Alongside Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim, Kendrick stars in the upcoming Netflix Original, Stowaway, which centers around their three-person astronaut team learning that they blasted off with a mechanical engineer (Shamier Anderson) accidentally trapped inside the ship. While the situation seems manageable at first, things go from bad to worse when there’s only enough oxygen for the original team, and some difficult choices have to be made.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly to promote Stowaway‘s upcoming release, Kendrick praised director Joe Penna and the production team for creating the a little too realistic set. “It was like being in a spaceship. It was so cool,” Kendrick said. “I know [Penna] wanted it to feel incredibly claustrophobic — and that was not hard!”

Kendrick also revealed that Collette played a hand in ratcheting up the tension. “There were times when we’d be about to start rolling, and Toni would close her eyes and just whisper to herself, ‘we’re in space, we’re in space, we’re in space,'” Kendrick told EW. “It would add this level of absolute terror and desperation.” Here’s the official synopsis:

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. Directed by Joe Penna and starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette.

Stowaway takes off on Netflix on April 22.