What lengths would you go to hear “the greatest album of modern times”?

It’s a question Ayo Edebiri asks herself in the trailer for Opus. The A24 film from writer and director Mark Anthony Green stars The Bear and Bottoms actress as Ariel, a writer for a music magazine who is invited to hear the new album from Moretti (John Malkovich), a pop star who disappeared from the public eye for 30 years. His home is, well, less of a home and more of a cult-like compound, with blue lobsters, odd requirements (“So, how’s the lady garden?” Ariel is asked about her shaving routine), and creepy voodoo-looking dolls. The tagline for the film: “There’s no cult like celebrity.”

The rest of the Opus cast includes Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder (so good in Prey), Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means. You can watch the trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A young writer (Ayo Edebiri) is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star (John Malkovich) who mysteriously disappeared thirty years ago. Surrounded by the star’s cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan.

Opus opens in theaters on March 14.