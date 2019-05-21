Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy, we already know that Dave Bautista can throw jokes just as well as he can throw punches. As the first trailer for the upcoming action-comedy Stuber revealed in April, however, his co-star Kumail Nanjiani looks to be getting into the game as well. After all, television shows like Silicon Valley and movies like The Big Sick have proven that Nanjiani is quite the funny guy. But can he take a punch? Nay, an empty gun to the face? Per Stuber‘s latest trailer, the answer appears to be a painful “yes.”

Directed by Michael Dowse (Man Seeking Woman, Goon) and written by Tripper Clancy, Stuber looks and sounds like equal parts The Odd Couple, Lethal Weapon, and Uber commercial:

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

Whether or not the film, which had a “work in progress” screening at this year’s SXSW, turns out to be heavily funded by Uber is largely beside the point. Besides, rideshares are so commonplace now that, had Stuber been made one or two decades earlier, it would have been a far more cheerful version of Michael Mann’s Collateral.

Stuber arrives in theaters on July 12th, 2019.