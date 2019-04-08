Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The highlight of WrestleMania 35 wasn’t the return of the Dr. of Thuganomics or Becky Lynch becoming Smackdown and Raw champion — it was Kumail Nanjiani, wearing a shirt with Dave Bautista’s face on it, holding two giant Bautista heads. The Silicon Valley star, who was seated next to his Oscar-nominated The Big Sick co-screenwriter (and wife) Emily V. Gordon, was there to boo Colin Jost and Michael Che, hopefully, and also to promote his new film Stuber, where he plays an Uber driver who picks up an LAPD officer (Bautista) in the middle of a hunt for a killer. Having seen a work-in-progress cut of the comedy at South by Southwest, I can confirm: Bautista should be in everything.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

Directed by Michael Dowse with a script from Tripper Clancy, Stuber, which also stars Bautista’s Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Karen Gillan, Natalie Morales, Iko Uwais, and Betty Gilpin, opens on July 12.