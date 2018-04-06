Studio Ghibli Co-Founder Isao Takahata Is Dead At 82

Disney/Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata has passed away at 82 after battling lung cancer, Yahoo Japan reports. The animé innovator wrote and directed over ten films for the beloved Japanese animation company, and created some of the most memorable characters and stories in its vast history.

After a successful, two-decade-long career in animation in which Takahata worked alongside his better-known partner Hayao Miyazaki, he co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1985. His first work was producing Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and the somewhat-recently remastered by Disney Castle in the Sky alongside Miyazaki, who he respected so greatly he wouldn’t even discuss his work out of fear of being critical.