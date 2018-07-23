Fox Searchlight Pictures

Despite a 17-year delay, Super Troopers 2 made more money at the box office than Super Troopers, which is impressive when you consider the original’s core audience (college stoners) has grown up a lot in that time (they’re adult stoners now). The crowdfunded sequel was so successful, in fact, that the Broken Lizard comedy troupe — Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske — is hard at work on a third film. And if you’re the kind of person who giggled at “hard at work,” you’re going to love it.

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Chandrasekhar announced that Broken Lizard is “writing Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers right now.” Is that the actual title? “Yeah,” he confirmed. “To call it that even if it’s not in the winter,” Soter added, “that’s ballsy.” (It’s safe to assume that’s another d*ck joke.)

Unlike the last Troopers installment, however, Chandrasekhar was insistent the next will not rely on the kindness of hundreds of strangers and their donations. “I don’t think we will crowd fund the next one,” he said. “We needed a favor from our fans on the last one. They delivered. I don’t know that we need to make them pay for the next one.” (Via)

The title is, of course, a reference to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the ninth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (There’s also a minor connection between Super Troopers and The Winter Soldier: both Jay Chandrasekhar and Anthony and Joe Russo directed episodes of Arrested Development.) Marvel might let this one go, but the Broken Lizard guys shouldn’t test the legal limits for future titles. Although Beerfest: Infinity War does have a nice ring to it…

(Via Vulture)