With the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League only a few weeks away, the director has been spilling all kinds of details about the unprecedented project and the road that led to his “Snyder Cut” debuting on HBO Max. While sitting down for IGN Fan Fest 2021, Snyder fielded questions on the making of Justice League and what parts of the movie he’s especially glad to see restored. One of those items is Superman’s black suit, which Snyder has been very adamant about including in his original version. Warner Bros., on the other hand, was not so keen on seeing Superman in anything but his classic blue and red suit, which led to some friction between Snyder and the studio. Via IGN:

“I was a big advocate [of the black suit],” Snyder explained, “they were not so much, and we would go back and forth. I said, ‘Okay, let me just at least do some tests to see if I could put him in the black suit and what it would look like.’ We devised a method in which we could easily turn the suit, using the existing suit, to the black and silver suit that you see in the movie. We knew exactly how to do it when we went into it and, as I say, it was always my intention to have him in that suit and it’s glorious he’s in that.”

Obviously, the black and silver suit is featured in the Justice League director’s cut trailers and promo images, which is a testament to how Warner Bros. truly gave Snyder the room to complete his vision for the film. That said, the studio recently announced that it’s hard at work on a Superman reboot from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, so Warner Bros. is having its cake and eating it, too. Let the fans get one last hurrah with Cavill and Snyder’s Superman, and then on to the future.

