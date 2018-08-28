Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been a good but not great year for horror so far (Hereditary is the only stone-cold classic), but there are still some intriguing titles to come, including David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s Halloween; the latest film in the Conjuring Cinematic Universe, The Nun; and a remake of a cult classic.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson as an American who attends a dance academy in Berlin, where she catches the eye of instructor Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton). To say anything more would potentially spoil Suspiria‘s wicked pleasures (and pains), and also because, based on the trailer, who the heck knows what’s going to happen?

Actually, the clip above, entitled “Improvise Freely,” might give you a sense of what to expect. Is it ominous and anxious and does Dakota Johnson look like she’s possessed by a demon that’s lurking under the floorboards? You bet! When asked if he wants audiences to be shocked by Suspiria, Guadagnino replied, “I hope that the movie comes across as a relentless experience that’s going to go deep into your skin all the way down into your spine. I want the movie to perform as the most disturbing experience you can have. The movie is about being immersed in a world of turmoil and uncompromising darkness.”

CAN’T WAIT. Suspiria opens everywhere on November 2.