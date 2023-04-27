There’s no spitting involved (yet?), but things are getting Olivia Wilde/Harry Styles-level interesting between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

The two comically attractive actors got close while making the R-rated romantic comedy Anyone But You, maybe a little too close for some people’s comfort. Powell’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, initially “commented a string of celebratory emojis on Sweeney’s post announcing the casting news for the rom-com in January,” but “now [her] comment appears to have been deleted.”

On Wednesday, Paris shared a cryptic post on Instagram. “know your worth & onto the next,” she wrote, along with a video where she’s walking on a sidewalk and flashes a knowing smile. Page Six reports that she also no longer follows Sweeney or her Top Gun: Maverick star (ex?) boyfriend.

Sweeney, 25, revealed her cheeky nickname for Powell during an appearance at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas. She said on Monday that she affectionately calls him “Top Gun” because of his role in Top Gun: Maverick. “We love seeing ourselves on the big screen,” Powell then quipped, according to People, before the first trailer for their upcoming film played. “Oh, please, Top Gun,” the White Lotus star said in response, prompting Powell to tell the convention attendees, “I love when she calls me that.”

It must be serious: Sweeney and Powell are at the cute nicknames (that everyone else finds extremely obnoxious) phase.

