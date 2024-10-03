Earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney bought a home in Florida (a likely thing for a Disney World fan to do). Even though she was outside of the Hollywood celebrity bubble, it did not take long before the paparazzi invaded her space — and started yelling at her family. “They said, ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone,'” the actress revealed to Glamour, who named her 2024’s Woman of the Year.

Sweeney also responded to the flimsy speculation that she called the picture-snappers herself. “Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard? Why would I ever want that?” she said. “I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe.”

The Barbarella actress added, “When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk. Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard.”

The next time the paparazzi converges around her house, Sweeney should send her dog Tank after them. No jury would find her guilty.

(Via Glamour)