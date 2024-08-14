Sydney Sweeney is — as Pearl might put — a star. She’s on a hit HBO show, and her big-screen career has blossomed following the unexpected box office success of Anyone But You and the glowing reviews for her performance in Immaculate. Not even Madame Web (which is no longer the worst-reviewed movie of the year) can slow her momentum. All of her dreams are coming true, especially since she now has a backyard for her dog.

Sweeney’s pup, a female pitbull-mix puppy named Tank, is on the cover of Vogue, I mean, Dogue. They used to live in an apartment, but “my whole dream, since I got her in high school, was to be able to get her a backyard,” the actress said. Five years ago, her dream came true: they moved into a house in Los Angeles with a backyard. “Tank, I did this for you! This is your backyard!” Sweeney shouted the first time Tank got to enjoy her new outdoor domain. She added, “That was the most fulfilling moment of my life.”

Everyone say hi to Tank!

But while Tank loves her backyard, she also enjoys joining Sweeney at work. “She will literally lay under the camera and not move,” the Barbarella star said. “The moment we call action, she stops moving and doesn’t make a sound. Then you call cut and then she gets up. It’s amazing.” No one wants Euphoria season 3 to happen more than Tank — I bet she misses getting head scratches from Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer. Wouldn’t you?

(Via Vogue)