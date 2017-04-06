Just saying the name Quentin Tarantino brings to mind suave characters with snappy dialogue, but it also conjures up images of blood-splattered scenery that is almost always accompanied by a dynamite soundtrack. The deaths in Tarantino’s films are often grand spectacles of sudden, shocking violence crafted with an almost artisanal flair. Let’s take a look back and rank eight of the most gory and over-the-top deaths from his filmmaking career while also comparing the differences in style between Tarantino’s earlier films and his more recent works.
Tarantino filmography spoilers ahead.
9) John Ruth, The Hateful Eight
Tarantino never stops reinventing ways to kill people in gory, bloody ways. Here, it’s poisoned coffee that leads to a whole lot of bloody vomit and a desperate, violent tussle that ends in the most familiar way for a Tarantino victim — a bullet.
8) The Cop, Reservoir Dogs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9rIBE0KM-w
This may still be Tarantino’s most iconic moment as a filmmaker and it still speaks to the general ethos of his work prior to his move away from contemporary settings: perfectly applied familiar but not too familiar pop music, deep dark humor, sadism, and bloodshed.
Agree 1000% on the car crash from death proof being number one. All of his other scenes are intense, fun to watch bloodbaths. But that scene is not fun to look at it’s so graphic – specifically that girl’s leg being sliced off.
I’ll never forget the impact of that scene in the theater. I haven’t been able to watch it since, despite owning the DVD.
@Cuneform This song will forever haunt me…
[www.youtube.com]
@JamesonGBrown I’d lived in Austin about six months when the Grindhouse double-feature came out. A few weeks later, I was driving home from work late one night and this song came on the radio.
Luckily, I made it home alive.
@Cuneform I’d pull over and wait that one out.