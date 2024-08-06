Is Taylor Sheridan Working On Movies Once ‘Yellowstone’ Is Over?

As if Taylor Sheridan isn’t busy enough overseeing his Yellowstone (and Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves) empire, he also has his eye on the big screen.

Billboard recently spoke to country music star Cody Johnson, who said that he and Sheridan have “tried a couple of times” for him to appear on Yellowstone, but “my schedule is too busy to put aside the time” (and now they’re out of time). However, “The Painter” singer still wants to work with Sheridan. “We’re looking ahead to the future,” he said. “There’s a few movie things were I’m like, look, if you guys give me the notice, I can make this happen.”

Johnson provided no further details, but before Yellowstone was the biggest show on television, Sheridan was an accomplished screenwriter. He wrote Sicario, Hell or High Water (which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay), and Wind River. He’s slowed down on the film side as his TV career has exploded, although it was announced earlier this year that he will write and direct a film based on Empire of the Summer Moon, author S.C. Gwynne’s book about “the four-decade struggle between the Comanche tribe and white settlers to control the American West.”

It will probably not be split into two movies. Sagas, if you will.

(Via Billboard)