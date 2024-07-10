Dads, this is your fault. Kevin Costner‘s production company Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have announced that Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 will no longer be released in August after the first film in the two-part series flopped at the box office. There is no new release date (but it probably won’t be November 10).

“Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and Max. We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the US discover the film in its theatrical run,” a New Line spokesperson said.

A rep for Territory added, “The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying. Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride. We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.”

If Chapter 1 does well on VOD, maybe Chapter 2 will return to the theatrical release calendar. But if the public continues to react with indifference, there’s always the straight-to-Max option. We’ll find out beginning July 19.