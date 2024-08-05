The final half-season of Yellowstone doesn’t premiere until November, but the show’s cast is already saying farewell to Dutton Ranch.

Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry on Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network mega-hit, recently filmed her final scene for the show and commemorated the occasion in an Instagram post. “Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few. What a beautiful experience I’ve had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017,” she wrote. “There’s been a lot to reflect on, because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home over these last 7 years.”

Moniz also shared some of her favorite photos from her time on Yellowstone, which you can see here.

Yellowstone wraps up its, let’s say, dramatic five-season run beginning on November 10 of this year, but don’t worry, there’s plenty more Yellowstone-related shows to come. 1923 (the one with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) season 2 is currently filming, and it was reported that 2024 has a new title (The Madison) and a star-studded cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams, but not Matthew McConaughey.