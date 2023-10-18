It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is a pop-culture tsunami, washing over everything that she touches. When she recently appeared at a NFL game touting a massive entourage that notably included Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, the rumor mill kicked into high gear with hopes that Swift would cameo in the film as Dazzler. In the X-Men comics, Dazzler is a mutant pop singer with the ability to convert sound into light and energy, and Taylor Swift is a pop singer with the ability to convert fans into mass hysteria, so this should be a no-brainer.

The calls for Swift to appear in Deadpool 3 were so strong that Levy couldn’t escape the subject during a new interview with The Wrap. His answer was notably coy:

“They sure are loud,” Levy said of Swift fans clamoring for her to play the musical mutant. “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

If all of this sounds familiar, that’s because Swift’s history of being dream-cast as Dazzler goes back nearly a decade to X-Men: Apocalypse. Thanks to her well-documented friendship with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Swift visited the set of the film, which naturally, kicked the Dazzler rumors into overdrive. While Swift doesn’t appear in the film, Turner’s Jean Grey and Tye Sheridan’s Cyclops do visit a record store where they find a Dazzler album. There was speculation that Swift posed for the cover, but a source squashed that rumor.

The Swift as Dazzler rumors briefly fired up again for the next X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, which did include Dazzler’s live-action debut. However, the role was played by The Orville star Halston Sage.

Could Deadpool 3 make the Taylor Swift as Dazzler fancast a reality? The chances are pretty high. For starters, Ryan Reynolds is some sort of powerful genie who already brought Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine. The guy is pulling all kinds of rabbits out of a hat. Deadpool 3 will also dabble in the Multiverse, which makes a Swift cameo even easier. She can simply play Dazzler from an alternate reality, freeing Marvel to cast another actress down the road.

Although, maybe Swift wants to be the official pop star of the MCU? Surely, Kevin Feige wouldn’t say no to that.

