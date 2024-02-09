Disney has a blank check, baby, and they’ll write Taylor Swift‘s name.

Earlier this week, Swift revealed that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, her record-breaking concert film documenting The Eras Tour, is coming to Disney+. “This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus,” she wrote on Instagram, a few days after announcing her new album. “For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including ‘cardigan,’ plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).”

The streaming rights didn’t come cheap.

Puck reports that Disney was in a bidding war with Netflix and Universal for The Eras Tour until CEO Bob Iger “decided to take the film off the table, paying the Swift family more than $75 million to stream it on Disney+.” Taylor’s brother, Austin, was involved in “a lead role” during the negotiations.

For those keeping score, Swift’s AMC Theatres deal gave her more than half the box office for the self-financed film, which grossed $261 million worldwide. Then it did well on PVOD via Universal, and now it generated another fat check from Disney+.

Another factor working in Disney’s favor — besides a big, fat paycheck — is that Swift is making her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, which is owned by, yes, Disney. Swift has enough influence that if she asked to remake The Aristocats with her cats, at this point, Disney might say yes. And they should.

