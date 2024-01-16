Taylor Swift is the most popular singer-songwriter of her generation, but her filmography could, um, use some work. Excluding documentaries and concert films, her best movie is probably Hannah Montana: The Movie, and that’s only because “Crazier” is a gem (Taylor’s Version when?). There has been speculation, however, that she wrote Argylle, Matthew Vaughn’s $200 million spy-comedy starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson that would instantly become her new best movie.

Unfortunately, Vaughn confirmed the rumors are false.

“I’m not a big internet guy,” the filmmaker told Rolling Stone, “and it was actually my daughter who came up to me — this is the power of celebrity and the internet — and said, ‘You never told me Taylor wrote the book!’ And I’m looking at her going, ‘What are you talking about Taylor Swift wrote the book? She didn’t write the book!’ And I was laughing because I was like, ‘It’s not true! She didn’t write the book!’ But my daughter was convinced of it.”

This is all part of Taylor’s plan. Maybe she didn’t write Argylle, but just wait until the reveal that Dua Lipa in the trailers? That’s actually Taylor in a mask. But — double twist — Tom Cruise is under that mask.

Mission: Impossible — Argylle comes to theaters on February 2.

(Via Rolling Stone)