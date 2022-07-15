In a bold claim for a former star of the hit TV series, Empire, actor Terrence Howard has reportedly cracked the world of physics wide open by somehow developing a “new hydrogen technology.” During a visit to Uganda where the actor is hoping to drum up investors, Howard claimed his bold discovery can be wielded to defend the African country’s sovereignty.

“​I was able to identify the grand unified field equation they’ve been looking for, and put it into geometry,” Howard claimed in his presentation where he also boasted that this new hydrogen tech will work seamlessly with his patented Lynchpin drone technology.

VIDEO: I want to develop a New Hydrogen technology in Uganda. The main purpose of the project would be to defend the sovereignty of the country as far as technology is concerned – @terrencehoward #UBCUpdates pic.twitter.com/CFkr8Fhkmk — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) July 13, 2022

Via Vice:

“We’re talking about unlimited bonding, unlimited predictable structures, super symmetry,” Howard said, in one representative part of the address. “The Lynchpins are now able to behave a a swarm, as a colony, that can defend a nation, that can harvest food, that can remove plastics from the ocean, that can give the children of Uganda and the people of Uganda an opportunity to spread this and sell these products throughout the world.”

This isn’t the first time that Howard has claimed to have turned the world of math and science upside down. The actor left people scratching their heads during a 2019 Emmys red carpet interview when he claimed that he’d “made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that, you know, Pythagoras was looking for” and “[could] prove that gravity is only an effect and not a force.”

And, of course, there was his viral claim to Rolling Stone that one times one equals two.

According to Vice, Howard has not responded to requests on “how he identified the grand unified field equation” for his new hydrogen technology.

