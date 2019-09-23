Getty Image

Terrence Howard’s Puzzling Emmys Red Carpet Interview Is Really Turning Heads Online

From Michelle Williams’ impassioned acceptance speech to the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Breaking Bad movie El Camino, the 2019 Emmy Awards telecast delivered the goods on Sunday. Yet before the official program even began, Empire actor Terrence Howard delivered one of the most mind-boggling red carpet interviews of the evening. Between claiming he “made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that, you know, Pythagoras was looking for” and “[could] prove that gravity is only an effect and not a force,” Howard was on a roll.

This wasn’t the first time that the highest-paid actor in 2008’s Iron Man had said something wild about math and physics. Back in 2015, he infamously claimed in a Rolling Stone profile that one times one equals two. Two years after that particular gem (or crystal?) went viral, Howard restirred the pot with a “proof” of this idea on Twitter.

Even so, it’s his many wild claims from Sunday’s Emmys red carpet interview that caught everyone’s attention. Seriously, it seems no one can stop talking or thinking about one of the wildest two minutes in awards show banter history.

Hopefully, one of the many executives in attendance at the Emmys has seen this segment and optioned the rights to its television adaptation. It’d be an easy way to get invited back to the awards show in one or two years’ time.

