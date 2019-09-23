Terrence Howard’s Puzzling Emmys Red Carpet Interview Is Really Turning Heads Online

From Michelle Williams’ impassioned acceptance speech to the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Breaking Bad movie El Camino, the 2019 Emmy Awards telecast delivered the goods on Sunday. Yet before the official program even began, Empire actor Terrence Howard delivered one of the most mind-boggling red carpet interviews of the evening. Between claiming he “made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that, you know, Pythagoras was looking for” and “[could] prove that gravity is only an effect and not a force,” Howard was on a roll.

This wasn’t the first time that the highest-paid actor in 2008’s Iron Man had said something wild about math and physics. Back in 2015, he infamously claimed in a Rolling Stone profile that one times one equals two. Two years after that particular gem (or crystal?) went viral, Howard restirred the pot with a “proof” of this idea on Twitter.

Even so, it’s his many wild claims from Sunday’s Emmys red carpet interview that caught everyone’s attention. Seriously, it seems no one can stop talking or thinking about one of the wildest two minutes in awards show banter history.

I'm not sure whether he just announced himself as the New Pythagoras or pitched Ad Astra 2. (Perhaps both, maybe, because this is A LOT.) https://t.co/Cn37PjoUMB — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) September 23, 2019

Publicist: How do we deflect from the whole Jussie Smollett thing? Terrence Howard: I got this. https://t.co/E50cBgsQKU — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) September 23, 2019

PLEASE STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND WATCH THIS a) T Howard is effing with them

b) he's on some stuff

c) he's a cult leader

d) THERE ARE NO STRAIGHT LINES

e) SOMETHING SOMETHING SATURN

f) "walking on water for tips" https://t.co/gOpQACw0iV — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 23, 2019

He hasn't been right since Tony Stank died. https://t.co/xFvadzDLvn — J.J. Blabrams (@marcbernardin) September 23, 2019

I can't wait for the next episode of this show. https://t.co/KZq7qzvRmV — 𝘼𝙝𝙢𝙖𝙙 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 (@AhmadChildress) September 23, 2019

Me: Terrance what did you think of the UCLA/Wazzu game Terrance: https://t.co/gPCSN6NkQU — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) September 23, 2019

I've been working in animation for years and I'm just now learning there are no straight lines. Thanks Terrence Howard. — The Marvelous Da7e Gonzales (@Da7e) September 23, 2019

Terrence Howard’s Wikipedia page is a ride. pic.twitter.com/sc17FVSov9 — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) September 23, 2019

Hopefully, one of the many executives in attendance at the Emmys has seen this segment and optioned the rights to its television adaptation. It’d be an easy way to get invited back to the awards show in one or two years’ time.