James Cameron And Tim Miller Have Found Their New ‘Terminator’

Features Writer
04.13.18 2 Comments

Lionsgate

Despite to two less than stellar attempts to resurrect the franchise in the not so distant past, the Terminator reboot is moving forward at a steady clip. However, there are definitely some reasons to be optimistic. James Cameron is returning to the series as a producer, Deadpool‘s Tim Miller is taking over as director, and Linda Hamilton will be returning to kick some ass as Sarah Conner once again. Arnold Schwarzenegger is also expected to return, with Blade Runner 2049‘s MacKenzie Davis also joining the cast.

Wisely ignoring the events in Terminator Genisys, little is known about the upcoming reboot. Still, Cameron and Miller have continued to round out the cast. Deadline reports that Gabriel Luna, best known for his work on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider, has been tapped to play the new Terminator. Diego Boneta and Natalia Reyes have also joined the cast in unknown roles.

While Terminator: Salvation and Terminator Genisys may have disappointed fans and box office expectations, there is still a chance that the reboot could get back to what makes the original films so excellent. Terminator 2: Judgement Day feels even more relevant these days, so hopefully the reboot will live up to that legacy.

(Via Deadline)

Around The Web

TAGSJAMES CAMERONTERMINATORTIM MILLER

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 day ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 3 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP