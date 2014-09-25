That ‘Blade Runner’ Porn Parody You Always Wanted, ‘Laid Runner’ Is Finally Here

As part of its bid to become the internet’s number one source for the dongs going in (and there’s some stiff competition there), Woodrocket (link NSFW) has added to their porn parody portfolio a parody of Blade Runner, available for free online, no tube sites needed (just tube socks, harf harf). (More on that business model here).

You’ll see things you people wouldn’t believe when the dark, neo-noir future featured in the science fiction classic, Blade Runner, is given the WoodRocket.com adult parody treatment in the neo-naked photo gallery, Laid Runner. Available to view free right now only on WoodRocket.com, Laid Runner pays tribute to Ridley Scott’s cinematic masterpiece, with sexy smoky sets and topless detectives and pant-less replicants. Featuring porn star, James Deen as Dick Reckard, and models Vuko & Lily Bergman as Pris & Rachael, Laid Runner was photographed by Chad Duerksen.

I guess “Dick Wreck-hard” would’ve been too much? Okay, fine, but no “Replicunts?” I just hate to see them leave so many terrible puns on the table. Mr. Skin would never stand for this. That man’s going to have a boner pun on his tombstone.