That ‘Blade Runner’ Porn Parody You Always Wanted, ‘Laid Runner’ Is Finally Here

As part of its bid to become the internet’s number one source for the dongs going in (and there’s some stiff competition there), Woodrocket (link NSFW) has added to their porn parody portfolio a parody of Blade Runner, available for free online, no tube sites needed (just tube socks, harf harf). (More on that business model here).
You’ll see things you people wouldn’t believe when the dark, neo-noir future featured in the science fiction classic, Blade Runner, is given the WoodRocket.com adult parody treatment in the neo-naked photo gallery, Laid Runner.
Available to view free right now only on WoodRocket.com, Laid Runner pays tribute to Ridley Scott’s cinematic masterpiece, with sexy smoky sets and topless detectives and pant-less replicants.
Featuring porn star, James Deen as Dick Reckard, and models Vuko & Lily Bergman as Pris & Rachael, Laid Runner was photographed by Chad Duerksen.
I guess “Dick Wreck-hard” would’ve been too much? Okay, fine, but no “Replicunts?” I just hate to see them leave so many terrible puns on the table. Mr. Skin would never stand for this. That man’s going to have a boner pun on his tombstone.
I’m surprised Sean Young isn’t also starring in this.
(Also thanks to Ace Ventura I’m still not convinced she doesn’t have a penis)
*spits*
How do they identify Replicants in this, the Boink-Kampff Test?
Can’t believe they didn’t go with replicunts.
Alternate title: Do androids dream of electric deepthroat?
Roy Fatty saves Dick Wreck-hard and throws him down on the roof. He sits down cross-legged and begins to speak.
“I have seen things you people wouldn’t believe . . . ”
*rips off pants, starts masturbating furiously*
“Bukkake montages off the shoulder of Orion.”
*the masturbating begins to slow down*
“I watched glow-in-the-dark condoms glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate.”
*the masturbating slows even more*
“Evan Stone’s giant saggy balls.”
*the masturbating almost totally stops*
“All those . . . moments . . . will be lost in time, like tears . . . in . . . rain. Time . . . to die . . . ”
*Roy dies without finishing*
You’re an artist.
You’re god’s gift to mankind.
Nah, Schnitzel bob is the real artist with all those Lieb stories. Blade Runner just happens to be right in my wheelhouse.
“Laid Runner”, not “This Ain’t Blade Runner XXX”?
Proper.
James Deen is the Samuel L. of porn. Motherfucker is everywhere.
Replicunts is so obvious, you wonder if they didn’t use it on purpose. Bad choice on their part, if that is the case.
Peckert
“and there’s some stiff competition there”
YOU DON’T EVEN HAVE KIDS, VINCE. WHAT THE HELL.
Wow, the model doing the Daryl Hannah part is … uhm … I guess they blew the casting budget on James?
Or she blew the casting agent. Couldn’t resist that one.
I might check this out just to see if Reckard has…certain other body parts broken in half.
yeah but does it have adriane chechik taking it in the dumper? that’s my current required criteria for viewing pornogs.
I’ve fucked things you people wouldn’t believe. Ladyboys with VD in an alley in Bangkok.. I’ve watched jizz-beams glitter in the dark behind the Burger King on Victory Boulevard. All those moments will be lost in time, like all the mainstream parts I casting couched for, but still didn’t get. Time to die (of AIDS).
I’m confused, it says Pornstar for James and “Models” for the ladies? Are they pornstars or not?
I work for Mr. Skin, and not only was he flattered, we spent a significant portion of the day crafting puns for his tombstone.
Lord Almighty, I haven’t laughed this hard in a while. Thank you Vince and thank you all the commenters on this thread. You guys did a man’s job here. :)
they’d probably keep calling it “minority report” and just cast all latin, black, and asian women.
also, VAGIS
Well, this is timely. I assume the McLintock! porn parody is just around the corner.