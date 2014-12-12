Spread Christmas Cheer By Singing All These ‘Elf’ Quotes Loud For All To Hear

12.12.14 4 years ago 5 Comments
Unless you’re a Grinch, you’re probably a fan of Will Ferrell’s Elf. It’s the perfect mix of cutesy Christmas (Buddy the Elf’s sing along with Jovie) and absurdest comedy (Buddy the Elf visiting New York City for the first time). So don’t get bent out of shape this season when it’s on every channel, just watch it and enjoy the comedic brilliance that is Will Ferrell, and be sure to spread Christmas cheer with all of these repeatable holiday lines from Elf

“Santa, oh my God! I know him!” — Buddy

“Son of a nutcracker.” — Buddy

“Is syrup made of sugar? Then yes!” — Buddy

“You smell like beef and cheese.” — Buddy

“I’m a cotton-headed ninny muggins.” — Buddy

“So good news, I saw a dog today!” — Buddy

“Does someone need a hug?” — Buddy

“You did it! Congratulations! World’s best cup of coffee. Great job, everybody!” — Buddy

