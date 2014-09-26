King Kong Ain’t Got Sh*t On Him: The 5 Most Badass Denzel Washington Performances



Denzel Washington is still believable in action film roles. Washington wields weapons as well as any star, and films like Ricochet and Crimson Tide early on displayed a charismatic but hard edged persona that would eventually meld perfectly with the action genre.

Denzel has shown his gruff, intimidating style in films like The Siege, John Q, and Deja Vu, but it’s these five performances that put Washington on a pedestal as an action icon.

5.) The Book of Eli

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While the film is not exactly Denzel’s best, his character Eli, is a monster of a foe, chopping, slicing and stabbing his way through a dystopian wasteland of morally reprehensible evil-doers. Eli quotes and carries a book that contains a message of wholesomeness, and when Gary Oldman’s antagonist seeks to take the book from him, Eli uses his lethal skills to eviscerate every enemy standing in his path.

The revelation about Eli — in the film’s last act — only furthers the notion that he’s the most dangerous post-apocalyptic man.

4.) Virtuosity

In one of Russell Crowe’s first starring roles, Denzel plays a former police officer turned convict who is a guinea pig for a virtual reality program meant to train law enforcers. Crowe is the ultimate virtual killer — composed from the profiles of America’s most notorious serial murderers — and Denzel is one of the only subjects that can push the virtual program to the limit.

When Crowe’s SID program becomes manifested in the real world, Denzel is called upon to take on the sentient being. Like Eli, Virtuosity is not a great film, but it perfectly displays Washington’s knack for playing a badass.