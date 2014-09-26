King Kong Ain’t Got Sh*t On Him: The 5 Most Badass Denzel Washington Performances

Denzel Washington is still believable in action film roles. Washington wields weapons as well as any star, and films like Ricochet and Crimson Tide early on displayed a charismatic but hard edged persona that would eventually meld perfectly with the action genre.
Denzel has shown his gruff, intimidating style in films like The Siege, John Q, and Deja Vu, but it’s these five performances that put Washington on a pedestal as an action icon.
5.) The Book of Eli
While the film is not exactly Denzel’s best, his character Eli, is a monster of a foe, chopping, slicing and stabbing his way through a dystopian wasteland of morally reprehensible evil-doers. Eli quotes and carries a book that contains a message of wholesomeness, and when Gary Oldman’s antagonist seeks to take the book from him, Eli uses his lethal skills to eviscerate every enemy standing in his path.
The revelation about Eli — in the film’s last act — only furthers the notion that he’s the most dangerous post-apocalyptic man.
4.) Virtuosity
In one of Russell Crowe’s first starring roles, Denzel plays a former police officer turned convict who is a guinea pig for a virtual reality program meant to train law enforcers. Crowe is the ultimate virtual killer — composed from the profiles of America’s most notorious serial murderers — and Denzel is one of the only subjects that can push the virtual program to the limit.
When Crowe’s SID program becomes manifested in the real world, Denzel is called upon to take on the sentient being. Like Eli, Virtuosity is not a great film, but it perfectly displays Washington’s knack for playing a badass.
Perfect timing Dariel! Bout to go see Equalizer after a couple more beers.
When it comes to revenge and being an all around bad ass, nobody can fuck with Denzel.
The Equalizer was 50 Shades of Okay.
Spencer for Hire, Ironside, Magnum PI, etc… these type of 80s procedurals are meant for episodic TV.
This movie would kill as a 12 episode show on Showtime though. Plus it needed more than 5 mins of Chloe Moretz as a hooker. In fact, her character should have its own show, fuck the bullshit…
Chloe Moretz: The Prostitute of Justice.
I thought it fell a little short of The November Man. Always exciting to watch Denzel kick ass, but it was very up and and down. Like 2 movies had been mashed together. One a paint by numbers action flick, the other a psychological thriller.
This list is great and all, but how will it win me the internet?
You won’t believe the answer!
#4 will floor you.
Pvt. Trip
Coach Boone? Will you ever quit?!
When he tells Marc Anthony that he will “snatch the life right out of him” in Man On Fire is more badassed than anything ever.
Pimp line for sure. But in a movie full of awesome, that’s the one you pick? I don’t know if it counts, but Christopher Walken’s speech about being an artist deserves some love, “Denzel’s art is death. And he’s about to paint his masterpiece!”
Because it’s not over the top. It’s not a monologue. It’s just him saying, if you talk, if you make a sound I’m going to kill you. Calm, matter of fact. He’s not fucking around.
A bullet never lies.
Man on Fire is Denzel at his most bad-ass, but becoming Azazel in Fallen would rank up there if he hadn’t smoked the poisoned cigarette.
I vote for, “Forgiveness is between you and God. It’s my job to arrange the meeting.” Still the most bad-ass line I’ve heard in any movie.
I’d put my money on Liam Neeson in Neeson vs. Washington brawl.
no way man neeson overrated always bragging about his “Set of skills’ but he cant stop a kidnapping for shit people have taken his daughter his wife his identity he aint shit lmao
Virtuosity was a bad movie, but it was where you could really see that this Russel Crowe guy oozed charisma and was gonna be something in the future.
Lol at man of fire #3. #1 with no doubt. My opinion is flawless
Concur. Paint a skull on the chest of his shirt and MOF is everything the perfect Punisher movie should be. They should just call Creasy ‘Frank Castle’ and be done with it.
Him picking up the flag in Glory, to show his commitment, not to himself but to his unit and the cause is way better than any of these. Then again it is about history, which is boring.
The best thing about Creasy wasn’t that he fought to return the little girl to her mother, he was operating under the notion that she was dead. Man on fire looking to burn down the world for all involved
I think when he flips off Plummer with the incriminating ring on his finger in “Inside Man,” it’s more badass than any of these scenes.
All I have to say is……UNA PALABRAA!!
what makes denzel more of bad ass in man on fire is that hes killing mathafuckas while speaking perfect Spanish in it ..
I would’ve thrown He Go Game on here. Even though he was a shitty dad, he elbowed that one dude to the throat. It was fuckin awesome.
Top 5 Badass Denzel Performances list….The Hurricane and Malcolm X nowhere to be found.
I don’t think you can ever bump Training Day from the top of this list, but I also don’t think it’s possible to be more badass than he was in Man on Fire, either. Those two are absolutely cemented as 1-2.
You lost all credibility when you said The Book of Eli was not a great film. You, sir, are a very tiny minority.