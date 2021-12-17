(WARNING: Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers will be found below.)

(For real, you have been warned.)

Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially been in theaters for about 24 hours, and since it’s still the workweek for a lot of people, a lot of fans will undoubtedly wait until the weekend (although Thursday night previews were $50 million strong already). So, Twitter is currently a minefield even though Sony and a legion fans already banded together to beg people not to spoil this thing.

Since you’ve seen this movie already, you obviously know that there was some real fan service when it came to this meme:

All I want from Spider-Man No Way Home is for them to recreate this meme. You have no idea how peak that would be 😂Please I’m begging you 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NNlO8AKSYm — Markymarc ✨ (@Mac_Flurrrry) December 12, 2021

Yep, they did the thing with not only Tom Holland but Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. And that’s something that fans should not have spoiled for them in any way. Sony was serious, too, when they tweeted, “NO SPOILERS. Don’t be that person,” Sony tweeted. “If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today! Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday!”

So, it was kind-of awkward when The Academy tweeted, “Three generations of Peter Parker…our friendly neighborhood Spider-Men” with this visual aid. Granted, this is not truly a spoiler, and it will only look like a potential spoiler by people who have seen the movie. It’s not at all as though The Academy shouted, “Hey look, three Spideys in one multiverse-afflicted movie together!”

Three generations of Peter Parker…our friendly neighborhood Spider-Men. 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/iL3LroMCr3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 17, 2021

Yep, no spoiler, and the tweet could simply be interpreted as a nod to MCU greatness. However, it’s still kinda messy, and people pushed back.