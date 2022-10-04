If someone asked you which of the three stars of The Banshees of Inisherin, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, or Barry Keoghan, was hosting SNL this weekend, you’d probably guess the devastatingly handsome Farrell or maybe the guy who’s playing the Joker. Nope. It’s 67-year-old Gleeson, who deserved an Oscar for playing Knuckles McGinty in Paddington 2, but might actually get one for The Banshees of Inisherin.

In Bruges director Martin McDonagh’s new movie, about two long-time friends (Farrell and Gleeson) who suddenly stop talking, or as our Mike Ryan put it in his positive review, “in The Banshees of Inisherin, McDonagh has distilled the last 100 years of Irish history into two dolts who get into a heated feud for literally no reason.” Also, there’s a donkey named Jenny that kicked Farrell in the knee. Let her host SNL next.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Padraic, aided by his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Padraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

The Banshees of Inisherin opens on October 21.