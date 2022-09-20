The time has come for Saturday Night Live to return to our late-night screens with some occasionally funny jokes and Colin Jost’s squeaky-clean face. At the end of last season, fans said goodbye to long-time cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney, meanwhile, a slew of new players entered the mix. Now, the long-running series has announced its first batch of hosts and musical guests for the 48th season.

see you next week! pic.twitter.com/52CSL9YObh — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 20, 2022

The October 1st season premiere will be hosted by Top Gun Maverick’s Miles Teller with Kendrick Lamar making his third appearance as musical guest after releasing Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers earlier this year.

Episode two will air on October 8th with host Brendan Gleeson, who will star in The Banshee’s Of Inisherin this fall, though he might be more familiar to you as Mad-Eye Moody from the Harry Potter films or Knuckles from Paddington 2. He’s got incredible range! Willow will be the musical guest ahead of her fifth album COPINGMECHANISM which drops on Oct 7th.

Finally, Megan Thee Stallion will be making her triumphant return as not only musical guest, but first-time host as well on October 15th. The rapper recently released Traumazine. This is great and all, but when will Keenan Thompson be asked to be the first host who is also a current cast member?

The 48th season of SNL premieres October 1st on NBC and Peacock.