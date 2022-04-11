‘The Batman’ Will Finally Arrive On HBO Max Next Week

After sitting comfortably in theaters for over a month, The Batman finally streams via HBO Max on April 18th. Matt Reeves’ movie has been everywhere lately (besides actually available online), raking in massive amounts of money and sparking the Nirvana revival. The movie will also have an HBO premiere on Saturday, April 23rd at 8 pm.

The movie stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader alongside Zoe Kravtiz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as the creepy Penguin. For those of you who have been waiting until it is online to see it, here is a brief overview that you probably already know:

When a killer targets Gotham City’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle, The Penguin, Carmine Falcone and The Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, The Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

While there hasn’t been an official confirmation of a sequel, both Reeves and Pattinson have expressed interest in continuing the series, and there are multiple Batman spinoffs in the works at HBO Max. So, it’s safe to say Pattinson’s Batman is here to stay.