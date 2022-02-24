Thanks to the impressive prosthetics work done by The Batman‘s makeup team, Colin Farrell looks completely unrecognizable as the Penguin. Even co-stars like Jeffrey Wright couldn’t believe it when they first saw his Penguin transformation. In the lead-up to the film, Farrell has talked about how much fun he had with the costume on set, and now, he’s opening up about a little “test drive” that he took while the effects team was still nailing Oswald Cobblepot’s new look for Matt Reeves’ take on the Batman universe.

Via Collider:

The first day we tried the whole thing out, we took it for a drive, a spin metaphorically speaking. We did it in Burbank. It took about six or eight hours. It was a team of ten or fifteen people. And it was really fun. I went into Starbucks and ordered myself a very un-Oswald drink, an oat milk late with two stevia sweeteners. I got a couple of stares but only because it’s such an imposing look. Mike (Marino) did so much of the work for me on this, so much of the heavy lifting.”

Just think, there’s going to be a handful of people who are going to watch The Batman and think, “Hey, I saw that guy at Starbucks,” and probably still have no idea that it’s Ferrell. The makeup work is just that good. Unfortunately, Farrell has disclosed that he’s not in the film for very long, but he does have his own HBO Max spinoff in the works. So maybe keep an eye out for anything “fishy” at your local Starbucks.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4.

