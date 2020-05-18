Matt Reeves has assembled an impressive cast for The Batman, including Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. It’s the first time the Penguin has appeared in a live-action Batman movie since Danny DeVito’s iconic (and disgusting) performance in Batman Returns, but according to Farrell, we shouldn’t expect actual penguins to reenact the Ghanaian Funeral meme.

“I had only started it [before the production shut down] and I can’t wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it,” Farrell told GMA. “And I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back.”

That makes it sound like Penguin will be a side character in The Batman, somewhere between Scarecrow in Batman Begins (the main villain) and The Dark Knight (a glorified cameo) in terms of screen time. What a shame. Then again, I’m not sure if I want to see Colin Farrell go from this to… this. The Batman comes out on October 1, 2021.

(Via GMA)