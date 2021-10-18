Warner Bros.
Movies

‘The Batman’ Trailer Never Shows Paul Dano’s Face As The Riddler, And Fans Are Having Fun With What It Might Mean

by: Twitter

After the new The Batman trailer dominated yet another DC FanDome on Saturday, fans quickly got to work sifting through the longer look at Robert Pattinson‘s upcoming turn as the Dark Knight. Despite Paul Dano appearing in the opening seconds of the trailer (leaving behind a coffee cup with a question mark in the foam after being arrested), fans were quick to notice that you see just enough of him from the side to know its the actor, but then his face is noticeably hidden throughout the entire trailer.

While The Batman‘s plot has been shrouded in secrecy even after a year-long delay due to the pandemic, it’s been widely reported that Dano is playing The Riddler. The aforementioned coffee cup scene confirmed as much. But with his face being hidden during the trailer, fans can’t help but speculate that maybe something else is afoot.

Director Matt Reeves has repeatedly said that The Batman will be a return to the character’s noir roots and be more of a detective story, which is an element that got pushed to the wayside in previous films. Playing with The Riddler’s true identity would definitely fit the bill, especially with fans going into the film already expecting Dano to be playing the villain.

In the meantime, be prepared for theories like this one:

The Batman hits theaters on March 4.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×