After the new The Batman trailer dominated yet another DC FanDome on Saturday, fans quickly got to work sifting through the longer look at Robert Pattinson‘s upcoming turn as the Dark Knight. Despite Paul Dano appearing in the opening seconds of the trailer (leaving behind a coffee cup with a question mark in the foam after being arrested), fans were quick to notice that you see just enough of him from the side to know its the actor, but then his face is noticeably hidden throughout the entire trailer.

I still haven't seen Paul Dano's face in this movie. This is the most we've seen him. He looks like a Paul Dano, but I love that we're not seeing his face. This Riddler is going to be incredible. The actor and the filmmaker behind him, in this movie? Perfection. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ckUtbUXn1G — Pavol Matula (@pavol_matula) October 16, 2021

He hasn't even had a face reveal, and yet I have zero doubt that Paul Dano as The Riddler is going to go down as an all-timer casting choice. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/Xy5MS99R3K — 🎃Will Martinez 👻 (@willmovies) October 17, 2021

Just… PAUL. DANO.

I love how they didn't show us his face.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/emqw1GR2Ed — ⍟ 𝐚 𝐬 𝐡 𝐥 𝐞 𝐲 ✪ (@msashmyles) October 16, 2021

they won't show us the riddler's whole face in the batman trailers because paul dano's kind eyes will seduce and steal the audience — arden || cunt of monte cristo (@erasermulaney) October 17, 2021

While The Batman‘s plot has been shrouded in secrecy even after a year-long delay due to the pandemic, it’s been widely reported that Dano is playing The Riddler. The aforementioned coffee cup scene confirmed as much. But with his face being hidden during the trailer, fans can’t help but speculate that maybe something else is afoot.

#TheBatman trailer opens with the arrest of the Riddler, but although we know the role is played by Paul Dano, director Matt Reeves keeps the character’s face hidden throughout the trailer, suggesting some kind of shocking reveal pic.twitter.com/rFktykKpy5 — Layla tom (@Triana_Zahra) October 16, 2021

They really put an effort to not show the Riddler's face… mmmmh 🤔 #TheBatman — Antonio (@yodaspecies) October 16, 2021

I want to know why they won’t show Riddler’s face. I feel like that choice has to mean something, right? we already know it’s Paul Dano, so I feel like there’s gotta be another reason… — The Fleens (@The_Fleens) October 16, 2021

Hot take theory time. Being that #TheBatman takes place in what – his second or third year? – this is actually The Joker and Batman has already apprehended him, which would explain the gang in the face-paint. I.e. The Joker is Hannibal to the Riddler's Buffalo Bill. pic.twitter.com/rNmQMiaw3R — KP (@kevinpowers70) October 17, 2021

Director Matt Reeves has repeatedly said that The Batman will be a return to the character’s noir roots and be more of a detective story, which is an element that got pushed to the wayside in previous films. Playing with The Riddler’s true identity would definitely fit the bill, especially with fans going into the film already expecting Dano to be playing the villain.

In the meantime, be prepared for theories like this one:

This is what the Riddler looks like in #TheBatman. It's why the trailer hid his face. pic.twitter.com/BhX29A09Xj — Logan Moore (@MooreMan12) October 16, 2021

The Batman hits theaters on March 4.