It’s tempting to mock every new entrant into the post-apocalyptic tween romance canon, of which The Darkest Minds is firmly a part. It’s set in a world where a virus has killed off most of the Earth’s kids, but the ones that did survive have special powers. They’ve been corralled into camps by the adults, but wouldn’t you know it, our teen protagonist has an even specialer power that could be the key to it all. It’s like X-Men meets Hunger Games meets Divergent meets…

Like I said, it’s tempting to mock every narrative where the teen protagonist just so happens to be the specialist most important person in the universe, but that’s basically true of virtually every story aimed at teens since the dawn of time. Believing you’re the center of the universe, that you’re the first person ever to think certain thoughts, is the nature of being a teen. And on balance, holding the key to defeating a repressive society is probably a more interesting reason for being special than other versions, like say, being a secret princess (why doesn’t Disney get more grief for their weirdly Victorian obsession with inherited power?).

Anyway, that’s The Darkest Minds, a grandiose premise for grandiose teens, from the angsty title on down (losin’ my sight! losin’ my mind! Wishin somebody would tell me I’m fine!). Based on Alexandra Bracken’s 2012 YA novel series of the same name, TDM follows Ruby (played by the beautiful polyracial Amandla Stenberg), a 16-year-old who, like the rest of her peers, lives in a giant work camp segregated by color. The colors are based on special powers, see. The greens are the less dangerous teens, basically superpowered nerds. Yellows can bend— er, let’s say manipulate — electricity. Blues are telekinetic, reds are basically fire-breathing dragons, and wouldn’t you know it, our protagonist is the most special color of them all: orange, the Jedi mind tricking brain controllers. Oranges and reds are so dangerous that they’re marked for summary execution. Ruby manages to Jedi mind trick her intake doctor (let’s call him “Sorting Hat“) into marking her Green to stay alive. But that means she has to keep her gifts hidden to protect herself — that’s probably why her mind’s so dark!