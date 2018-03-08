Fantastic Fest

This review originally ran last fall as part of our Fantastic Fest coverage. We are rerunning it as The Death Of Stalin hits theaters, opening in select cities this Friday, March 9th, before expanding.

The most eagerly anticipated event of Fantastic Fest, where Vince Mancini and I have set up shop this week, is the “secret screening.” The only hint attendees are given is none, just a time for when to show up (even the festival’s website taunts, “It’s a secret!!!”) Typically, the slot goes to a horror or science-fiction film, like Split in 2016, or Gravity in 2013, genres routinely associated with lofty body counts. But this year’s secret screening honor went to The Death of Stalin. At first, it seemed like an odd choice — the comedy played the same day as a zombie musical and a biopic about a famed serial killer — but it turns out Stalin has more corpses than most horror movies. That wasn’t the only surprise: it’s also a minor letdown from a brilliant humorist.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, The Death of Stalin takes place in 1953, the year the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union — spoiler alert — died. The script from Armando Iannucci, who co-wrote the brilliant political satire In the Loop and created HBO’s Veep (before leaving two seasons ago), is interested in what happened next, when Stalin’s bumbling cronies, working under their own self-interest, scramble for the smallest breadcrumbs of consolidated power. If you’ve seen Veep, you know what to expect: general buffoonery; misplaced machismo; in-fighting; chaos.