The Evolution Of The ‘Star Wars’ Trailer, From ‘A New Hope’ To ‘The Force Awakens’

With every one of these 7 Star Wars trailers over the years, there has been a growing tide of anticipation. Today, the release of that trailer took over the internet and garnered an opinion from everyone with even the slightest interest in movies, sci-fi, pop culture, and Star Wars. So with that in mind, it seemed like a right time to look back at the trailers for all of the Star Wars films with an eye on analyzing what they told us about the projects that they were promoting at that time.
Star Wars: A New Hope
Naturally, you have to view the first Star Wars trailer with the understanding that the release of these trailers wasn’t an event back then like they are now, and they certainly weren’t dissected like contemporary trailers are. To me, this is a much more utilitarian trailer than we’re used to seeing. There’s no cuteness or subtlety, just the meat and potatoes of what the film is.
You want robots? Here’s a robot. Aliens? Ditto, and here’s a big bad guy in black and a pretty girl too. The teases about the story are similarly basic:
“This is a story about a boy, a girl, and a universe.”
“A big sprawling saga of rebellion and romance.”
Those lines would be written off as corny and in-artful now, especially if they were delivered in such a self-serious tone, but it got the job done back in a time before space epics and big budget extravaganzas were commonplace.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Holy crap is the energy different when you compare the trailer from Empire to the one from New Hope. The narrator is so much more enthusiastic and the action is more present and loud. This is an adventure trailer and that is rammed home by the uptempo John Williams score that tussles with the sounds of blaster guns and explosions for our attention. I like how both trailers end with the Star Wars title exploding in space.
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
The deep space motif returns, but the narrator is both super serious and enthused as the themes from both the New Hope trailer and the Empire Strikes Back one are touched upon: heroes, villains, alien worlds, and a fight against oppression. It’s like an amalgamation of the first two trailers, but there is a lot more focus on Darth Vader here. There’s also no real look at the Ewoks. It’s as if they were a dirty little secret.
I wonder why the long wait until Dec 2015? Is that how long the post production visuals will take?
Releasing a summer blockbuster in the winter means your only competition is Oscar-bait dramas and crappy kid movies. James Cameron accidentally discovered that with Titanic and took advantage of it again with Avatar
I remember when Star Wars first came out. The friggin lines went around the local theater two full times. This was a massive Cinerama theater! It took a whole day to see that movie once. HOT DAMN was it worth it.
May 25, 1977
