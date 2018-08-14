October Coast

Rhys Wakefield cut his acting teeth in his native Australia on hundreds of episodes of Home and Away before winning critical acclaim in dramedy The Black Balloon and moving onto James Cameron’s brand of survivalism with Sanctum. Wakefield’s profile in America grew with a villainous turn in the first entry of The Purge franchise while leading a murderous, yuppie-esque gang as the Polite Leader. It was a chilling performance that sees further shades in his newest movie, The Grand Son, in which Wakefield plays a manipulative young Hollywood man, Tod, who schemes to keep himself in dollars amid the fading acting career of his grandmother (Lesley Ann Warren).

Wakefield, who will also soon appear as a regular player in season three of True Detective, is scarily adept at playing devious characters who arrive in sharp contrast to his true personality. While speaking about his work, he’s animated, gracious, and understanding (even after the first ten minutes of a discussion go to hell, thanks to an audio-based SNAFU from yours truly). As he told me during those lost moments of our interview, Wakefield truly adores playing villains and climbing inside their head because “I have to empathize with them to do so, which I think makes me a better person in reality.”

Watching all of these terribly dissatisfied characters in The Grand Son, I was reminded of how Leo Tolstoy wrote in Anna Karenina, “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” What makes this family so unhappy?

I think it really boils down to their emphasis on material wealth and material possession and superficiality. I think when that becomes your entirety, then you become devoid of happiness and true joy. This family has too much money and not enough love, I think that’s their greatest issue, sadly.

Your character has been compared to American Psycho‘s Patrick Bateman. Did you draw any influence there?

Of course, I’ve watched American Psycho and Psycho. That my performance is being compared to those roles is such an honor. I think Patrick Bateman is such an unbelievable character. [But] I was very conscious to go in a different direction as much as I could bring something authentic in my own way that doesn’t feel like a trope of playing a psychopath or sociopath. I wanted him to feel kind of like there was this cusp of a boy who had an inability to understand the consequences of his actions that was conflicted by a man who was running on primal instincts, which is sex and violence. So there’s this kind of combating individual there. I think Patrick Bateman is a more evolved, unapologetic psychopath. This is kind of a younger iteration of that, which hasn’t fully come to realize, maybe, who he is, if that makes sense.

Your character’s motives for his violent acts mostly appear clear, but his pivotal act may or may not have been an accident. How did that ambiguity affect your performance?

I made a very distinct choice … to keep it a secret [chuckles] … and it’s for the audience to sort-of project what they think. Did he do it, or didn’t he do it on purpose? Was it an accident, or was it preordained? I would like the audience to decide.