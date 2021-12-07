If you were one of the many people a bit too COVID-cautious to hit up a theater earlier this year, we’ve got some great news for you: while it might not be one year later, The Green Knight is returning to theaters on December 10.

Despite the Arthurian arthouse film now being readily available to purchase physically or stream online, beloved indie studio A24 has announced it is bringing David Lowery‘s critically-acclaimed film back to select theaters (via Collider). Considering the film’s inciting incident takes place on Christmas, it seems safe to say the studio is doing this to celebrate the film’s unique “holiday spirit,” as well as give fans who missed seeing The Green Knight in theaters the chance to fully experience the film. The only downside? The film will only be in theaters for one night, so except the fight for tickets to be nearly as vicious as Sir Gawain’s against the The Green Knight himself.

Based on the Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, The Green Knight follows King Arthur’s reckless nephew Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) after he engages in an act of thoughtless violence that has extremely grueling physical and mental consequences. What ensues is an unusual coming-of-age story that pits Gawain up against ghosts, giants, thieves, temptation, and himself. In addition to Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson all star in the film.

Heralded as extremely abstract and “poetically-vague,” it was met with mixed reactions from audiences but received a fair amount of praise from critics. It could be this second theatrical release is a way for A24 to encourage folks to revisit the film, and perhaps even consider nominating it for a few Oscars as awards season draws nearer.

The Green Knight returns to select AMC theaters exclusively on December 10.