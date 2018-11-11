Illumination

I watched The Grinch this weekend in a theater with my kids and about midway through I felt a pang of anxiety about not yet being ready for the holiday season — gifts have not been purchased and travel plans have not been made — so it was a relief to remind myself that it’s not yet mid-November. I’m not late; The Grinch is early, although it’s a smart play for the film from Illumination studios since it will undoubtedly run in multiplexes until New Year’s. Based on its opening weekend returns, it’s going to mean a lot of stuffed stockings for the folks behind the film.

The Grinch, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, is huge hit, opening with $66 million, and that doesn’t yet include the money it will bring in on Veteran’s Day when most kids around America are out of school. Holiday movies also tend to have long box office legs, too, so this one will likely continue picking up receipts for the next six weeks. Take, for instance, the forgettable Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn film, Four Christmases, which opened with an OK $31 million on Thanksgiving weekend back in 2008. That film, despite its mediocrity, legged it out to $120 million. Ron Howard’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas opened a week later than The Grinch in 2000 with $55 million and did nearly a 4.5x multiple, ending with $260 million and that movie was fairly awful. The Grinch will get a lot of box-office competition from holiday tentpoles between now and New Year’s, but it’s the only holiday movie in the game this year (aside from the nearly already forgotten Nutcracker movie), so I expect it will eventually parlay that $66 million opening into potentially upwards of $200 million, domestically.

Reviews haven’t been particularly kind — 54 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — but kids don’t read reviews, and having seen the film, I doubt kids will come away unhappy (while parents can spend 90 minutes mildly amused). It is receiving an A- from Cinemascore, and I expect all that held it back from an ‘A’ were older folks who are unwilling to accept anything except the original television special. This Grinch, after all, is far less Grinchy here — he’s downright adorable, at times — but the movie capably blends Illumination-style animation with Dr. Seuss for a nice update.