Brian Henson has directed two feature-length films: Muppet Christmas Carol (the best non-Gremlins Christmas movie) and Muppet Treasure Island. That’s about what you’d expect from Jim Henson’s son, but the Muppet prodigy is taking a hard right turn with his next feature, The Happytime Murders. There are still puppets, but they’re not taking Manhattan — they’re sucking d*ck.

The Happytime Murders is set in a world where humans and puppets co-exist. Think Who Framed Roger Rabbit, if Jessica Rabbit propositioned Bob Hoskins with her “rotten cotton,” Roger had his head blown to bits, and everyone is doing drugs and having raunchy sex. Melissa McCarthy plays Detective Connie Edwards, the ex-partner of puppet cop-turned-private investigator Phil Phillips (Bill Barretta), and they must uneasily work together to find a serial killer. Elizabeth Banks, Joel McHale, and Maya Rudolph are also along for the ride.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

No Sesame. All Street. The Happytime Murders is a filthy comedy set in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (Melissa McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.

The Happytime Murders opens on August 17.