Woody Harrelson And Kevin Costner Hunt Bonnie And Clyde In Netflix’s ‘The Highwaymen’ Trailer

02.20.19 31 mins ago

Bonnie and Clyde is one of the greatest films of the 1960s, winning two Oscars (and placing in the top-50 of AFI’s prestigious 100 Years…100 Movies list). But instead of following Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker, what if we kept up with… the men who tracked down Bonnie and Clyde? It’s a less sexy premise, but at least the cast for Netflix’s The Highwaymen looks good. Based on an “untold true story,” Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson play two former Texas Rangers, who are brought out of retirement for — you guessed it — one. last. job. If you prefer law enforcement over anti-heroes, The Highwaymen is the movie for you.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), The Highwaymen follows the untold true story of the legendary lawmen who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done. The Highwaymen also stars Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch, and Kim Dickens.

The Highwaymen premieres on Netflix on March 29.

