Sydney Sweeney’s career is booked out into oblivion. She’s currently ripped while portraying the “female Rocky,” Christy Martin, in a biopic. She will have Euphoria‘s third season shooting next year, and Sweeney believes that Barbarella will be filming at some point. TMZ recently revealed that she’s become one of the biggest earners of her generation in Hollywood with reportedly a $7.5 million salary to come on Lionsgate’s The Housemaid. This psychological thriller movie could possibly turn into a franchise, too, since the literary source material arrives with two ready-made sequels, so let’s do the thing on what to expect:

Plot The Housemaid will be based upon Rebecca Sonnenshine’s script that adapts the 3.5+ million-copies-sold novel from Freida McFadden. The author, who began writing thriller novels as a physician-by-day, followed up with two sequels, The Housemaid’s Secret and The Housemaid Is Watching. Presumably, the script covers only the first book with room for more, and director Paul Feig will move into this project following his helming of A Simple Favor 2, which will star Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. These are early days with most involved parties still working through other projects, and of course, spoilers are out there from those who have read the books, so be careful there. For now, it’s enough to mention that Sweeney will portray a housemaid who receives more than she bargained for when coming to live with a couple, and perhaps vice versa. Lionsgate has issued a brief synopsis via Deadline: In the film, Sweeney will play Millie, a struggling woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own. Cast Sweeney and Seyfried are anchoring the cast, and Andrew will be portrayed by Brandon Sklenar, who recently starred in It Ends With Us (alongside Blake Lively) and embodies Spencer Dutton on Taylor Sheridan’s 1923.