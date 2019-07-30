It’s late July, and blockbuster fatigue has set in. The last thing any of us need is another remake, sequel, or reboot — sometimes you just want to watch some standalone gators f*ck people up. Or a game of hide and seek with a MURDEROUS twist. Or, in the case of The Hunt, Liberty Belle shooting an old dude in the chest with a shotgun? It’s the simple pleasures of summer, y’know?

Directed by Craig Zobel with a script from Nick Cuse and Lost and The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof, The Hunt is about a bunch of rich people, led by Hilary Swank, who “kidnap normal folk” and hunt them for sport. That is, until Crystal (the great Betty Gilpin from GLOW) decides to fight back. Think: The Most Dangerous Game with a dash of The Purge and a pinch of You’re Next.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose… The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

Blumhouse’s The Hunt, which also stars Emma Roberts, Glenn Howerton, Ike Barinholtz, and Macon Blair, opens on September 27.