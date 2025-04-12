The King of Kings is off to a royal start.
The animated Christian film (that stars Charles Dickens for some reason?) from Angel Studios is projected for an $18 million debut weekend at the domestic box office. If that holds, it would “wound up outstripping DreamWorks Animation’s The Prince of Egypt ($14.5M) as the best opening ever for an animated Biblical movie.” The Prince of Egypt still holds the record for best diva-off in a motion picture, however.
The King of Kings has one heck of a voice cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Forest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley, and Oscar Isaac. But if you’re waiting to hear what Llewyn Davis sounds like as Jesus Christ at home, it might be awhile.
Is The King Of Kings On Streaming? Where To Watch
Angel Studios also released surprise box office smash Sound of Freedom. Remember that whole… thing? That one came out in July 2023, and wasn’t released on digital platforms until November. A Prime Video streaming debut followed in December. The King of Kings could have a similar life-cycle. If so, expect it on streaming around September 2025.
Here’s the logline:
A father tells his son the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey. Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice. The King of Kings invites us to rediscover the enduring power of hope, love, and redemption through the eyes of a child.
The King of Kings is out in theaters now. You can watch a trailer above.