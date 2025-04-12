Is ‘The King Of Kings’ On Streaming? Where To Watch

The King of Kings is off to a royal start.

The animated Christian film (that stars Charles Dickens for some reason?) from Angel Studios is projected for an $18 million debut weekend at the domestic box office. If that holds, it would “wound up outstripping DreamWorks Animation’s The Prince of Egypt ($14.5M) as the best opening ever for an animated Biblical movie.” The Prince of Egypt still holds the record for best diva-off in a motion picture, however.

The King of Kings has one heck of a voice cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Forest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley, and Oscar Isaac. But if you’re waiting to hear what Llewyn Davis sounds like as Jesus Christ at home, it might be awhile.