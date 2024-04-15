Over the weekend, as Coachella was rolling along, Drake decided to finally respond to all the disses that have been directed his way lately with a diss track of his own. He also gave a self-assessment of his current situation by shared a photo of Uma Thurman in Kill Bill, surrounded by foes who want nothing good for her, comparing that situation to his own.

Well, Thurman herself caught wind of this and decided to get in on the fun. As The Wrap notes, Thurman took to social media to share a photo of her iconic original jumpsuit from the movie and tagged Drake, writing, “Need this?”

Drake replied, “Yes pls. The pen is the Hattori Hanzo,” in reference to the sword and swordsman from the movie.

As for Drake’s diss, the song contains barbs meant for Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Future, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, and others. One bar about Lamar, for example, goes, “You won’t ever take no chain off of us / How the f*ck you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on?” There’s also the line, “You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down / Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down.”