Will Ferrell Is Headed To ‘Cocaine Island’ For A New Netflix Movie

The Legend of Cocaine Island is not about an island made out of cocaine, as I found out the hard way, but a Netflix documentary that tells the story of Rodney Hyden, a “Florida good ol’ boy who has a big plan to fly to an island off Puerto Rico where a friend had supposedly buried a bag filled with a couple million dollars worth of cocaine,” as we wrote earlier this year. It only gets more nuts from there. You should watch it the documentary if only to prepare for Will Ferrell’s The Legend of Cocaine Island remake.

Ferrell will star in a feature-length film for Netflix based on the legend about a piece of land surrounded by water named after nose candy (not as catchy). “In the documentary, a small-business owner and family man comes across the legend of a buried stash of cocaine worth $2 million hidden in the Caribbean,” Deadline writes, even if it sounds like something Brennan and Dale came up with while sleepwalking (Peter Steinfeld is attached as the writer). “Having been wiped out during the Great Recession, he hatches a plan to retrieve the buried loot, using the talents of a band of colorful misfits. But without prior drug-running experience, trouble ensues.” Love it when things ensue.

Fantasy Island walked so The Legend of Cocaine Island could run.

