With its release less than a month of way, Warner Bros. has dropped a new trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, its upcoming prequel movie to the hit HBO series The Sopranos. While the last trailer was bit more whimsical and focused on a young, innocent Tony Soprano (played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael, for a picture-perfect resemblance), this new trailer lets the action rip as Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti starts to make a name for himself in the crime world of New Jersey.

The new trailer also highlights the star-studded cast as well as nods to the original series. More specifically, the trailer ends with an eerie stinger where young Tony Soprano first meets his nephew, Christopher Moltisanti, as an infant. The little guy doesn’t take kindly to Tony, which prompts an elderly family member to note that babies arrive fresh with knowledge from “the other side.” We won’t spoil what that means, but fans of The Sopranos will instantly recognize the foreshadowing.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

The Many Saints of Newark: A Sopranos Story arrives in theaters and HBO Max on October 1.