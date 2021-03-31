Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have a solid track record with animated movies, including Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie (which they wrote and directed) and The Lego Batman Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (which they produced). Those four films are why I’m excited for The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

Directed by Michael Rianda and produced by Lord and Miller, the Netflix film follows an eccentric family who are the “only people who can save the world” from robots. The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Beck Bennett, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, and Doug the Pug as the family dog, Monchi. That’s another reason to be excited for The Mitchells vs. The Machines. I’d argue the best reason.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Directed by Michael Rianda (Gravity Falls), produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and Kurt Albrecht, and featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Beck Bennett, Fred Armisen, Eric Andre, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman, The Mitchells vs. The Machines is about embracing the things that make us unique, learning what it means to be human in a world increasingly filled with technology, and holding tight to the people most important to you when the unexpected hits.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines premieres on Netflix on April 30.