The Next ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Is Making Some Major Changes To Doctor Doom

Fox has kept Fantastic Four rather tightly under wraps, even if the occasional plot hint or behind-the-scenes photo has leaked. But as the movie gets closer, and the cast starts talking about their other projects, some leaks are going to happen, and Toby Kebbell just talked, at length, about Doctor Doom.

Speaking with Collider, Kebbel dropped a few rather choice tidbits about Doom. Who is no longer a monarch. Or named Doom. He is still Eastern European, though!

He’s Victor Domashev, not Victor Von Doom in our story. And I’m sure I’ll be sent to jail for telling you that. The Doom in ours—I’m a programmer. Very anti-social programmer. And on blogging sites I’m “Doom”.

Kebbel also hints that Doom will be involved in the incident that goes wrong and gives everybody their powers, which makes sense from a screenwriting efficiency standpoint. He also calls how Josh Trank handled the film as “lo-fi,” which we pray does not mean what we’ve been told it does.

Nerds will probably be up in arms, but in truth, I’m OK with Doom being brought down a few notches. He’s a superscientist/warlock/dictator of a Eastern European country trapped in a suit of armor whose real last name is Doom; the dude was a bit cheesy even in 1961. We’ll probably have a better idea of what to expect in fairly short order; Fox has four movies coming out at the end of the year, so the first trailer will probably drop next month.