The Next ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Is Making Some Major Changes To Doctor Doom

Fox has kept Fantastic Four rather tightly under wraps, even if the occasional plot hint or behind-the-scenes photo has leaked. But as the movie gets closer, and the cast starts talking about their other projects, some leaks are going to happen, and Toby Kebbell just talked, at length, about Doctor Doom.
Speaking with Collider, Kebbel dropped a few rather choice tidbits about Doom. Who is no longer a monarch. Or named Doom. He is still Eastern European, though!
He’s Victor Domashev, not Victor Von Doom in our story. And I’m sure I’ll be sent to jail for telling you that. The Doom in ours—I’m a programmer. Very anti-social programmer. And on blogging sites I’m “Doom”.
Kebbel also hints that Doom will be involved in the incident that goes wrong and gives everybody their powers, which makes sense from a screenwriting efficiency standpoint. He also calls how Josh Trank handled the film as “lo-fi,” which we pray does not mean what we’ve been told it does.
Nerds will probably be up in arms, but in truth, I’m OK with Doom being brought down a few notches. He’s a superscientist/warlock/dictator of a Eastern European country trapped in a suit of armor whose real last name is Doom; the dude was a bit cheesy even in 1961. We’ll probably have a better idea of what to expect in fairly short order; Fox has four movies coming out at the end of the year, so the first trailer will probably drop next month.
HAHAHAHAAHA oh wow
So… he’s a blogger now? An evil, Eastern European blogger.
If his screenname isn’t spelled D00M I’m going to come un-fucking-glued.
Well, he’s a programmer who blogs. That’s slightly better.
Slightly.
Agreed he should just go full 1337 Speak
“1 B D0(70R D00|\/|!!!”
I’m okay with a change-up of the character. Doom is already the comic book personification of every supervillian stereotype ever.
I am genuinely curious how this movie will come together, as they’ve all but abandoned source material. As much as I’ve appreciated all the fan-service the MCU has provided, seeing a radical re-adaptation could be really interesting.
I AM IN UR INTERW3BZ HAXX0RZING UR PR0NZ!!!11
Maybe if the writers on uproxx change their names, DC will use them as the Legion of Doom.
I call Scarecrow.
Burnsy is Black Manta.
Sigh. Just hoping that Sony makes a deal to include F4 in civil war marvel story.
Fox owns the rights to F4, not Sony
This sounds so good. I can’t believe people want the FF returned to Disney and Marvel. Would Marvel ever make a super cool movie about an evil blogger who is obsessed with a computer game from the mid-90s? I highly doubt it.
Whaa hahaha Kneel before Doctor Neckbeard!!!!
And to think-people are speculating that Marvel is cancelling FF to tank the movie. Seems the movie is doing that job for them.
Ugh, that dumb-ass rumor drives me crazy. Marvel’s canceling FF because nobody’s buying it.
@Dan Seitz but don’t you feel the lack of readers are a result of them having no movies about it (or at least no movie that you can take seriously)
@displayeduser1 Nope. It’s been a consistent problem for a while; the FF were struggling to move enough issues well before Fox came along. Also, Spider-Man isn’t exactly bleeding, and his movies make less cash with each one they put out.
@Dan Seitz Your answer makes sense but is boring. I choose to substitute with my more dramatic answer of the Illuminati Oil companies are canceling the comic to kill the electric car and help reverse vampires.
While the rumor is almost certainly just that-the inverse seems likely: the movies being terrible (and largely absent now) isn’t doing the book’s sales any favors.
We could just change the names and identifying characteristics of all the characters. Then change the name of the movie. Maybe call it “Chronicle”.
So, since Fox is making a movie about an apparently unconnected group of characters, can Marvel just make their own Fantastic Four movie? I mean, there’s no chance of confusing the two VERY DIFFERENT properties.
Will this Doom be feuding against the Four because of ethics in gaming journalism?
We can dream.
Sue Storm will be renamed Susan J. Weather or SJW. D0(70R D00|\/| will hack her phone and post nude selfies on 8CHAN and Greendit. This is to to hide his systematic reporting of Reed Richards advertising to Google Adsense in order to chocke out ad revenue from the Reed rival blog.
So to date, the most authentic live-action version of Doctor Doom is from the Corman fiasco. That’s unacceptable.
It seems odd to me that people that fans will get outraged by this sort of thing, but then say “hey, I get it – Doctor Doom is a hard sell – monarch/wizard/warlord named ‘Von Doom.’ ” That being said, I get it too. But Dr. D isn’t a stereotype – he’s an archetype. He’s not like other villains. Other villains are like him. This is a guy that, whenever he shows up in a Marvel comic, indicates that things have escalated to a whole new level. Instead of trying filmmakers shuffling their feet and pretending that he isn’t one of the most iconic villains in comic history, I’d love to see a Fantastic Four movie that uses Doom as a starting point. Set the movie in a world where HE could happen, and the rest would start to fall in place.
Exactly. Marvel is making a series of movies built around fucking Thanos, but Doom is too far-fetched?
@El Cunado Notice that in order to even get to Thanos, we’re going to need SEVENTEEN movies for it not to be weird. And honestly, I’m not 100% sold that Thanos isn’t going to drive away audiences.
@Dan Seitz , I get what you’re saying, but…just the inclusion of Thanos at the end of the first Avengers made the audience in my theater go apeshit. As did his extended appearance in GOTG.
So my point is…the feeling that Doom as a character is too far-fetched (or whatever) just holds no water. Audiences were not put off by (and all seemed to really love): a crazy demigod sitting on a floating chair in outer space, a talking raccoon with a temper and an arsenal, a regenerating tree that says his name over and over… I just don’t see where staying faithful to Doom would be such a disaster. And if the character as he has been portrayed on the page most of his existence is so distasteful for the serious filmmakers, why not just use a different character?
Amen. Dan, I don’t think you’re wrong about the idea that it took a lot of comic book movies to get audiences to accept the bigger, broader comic book pulp concepts. But I’m of the opinion that if anyone at Fox had any smarts (and it’s apparent that this is not the case), they’d realize that Marvel has already done them a huge favor by doing that groundwork. So while the FF can’t live in the same continuity as the Avengers, the Marvel logo is still going up in front of the film, and modern moviegoing audiences are now primed for the idea that larger-than-life action is about to ensue. They don’t have to start at zero.
@Dan. I assume you’re writing from 1993. You’re in for a real treat the next few years. PULP FICTION. Flip phones. The death of flip phones. Christopher Nolan. HBO moving away from horror serials and sitcoms with boobs and dominating the critical television landscape with mobster dramas with boobs and fantasy serials (also with boobs). I could go on, but I don’t want to spoil too much.
Perhaps most amazingly though, the number 1 movie of 2014 is a comic book sci-fi that features prominently features an action-hero raccoon and a talking tree. Audiences not only accepted it, they loved it. It’s pretty cool. Apparently, somewhere along the line, the masses – despite being generally dumber than the rest of us on the internet in most respects – somehow developed a willingness to not only accept but also appreciate imagination, originality and even the dramatic potential inherent in concepts that have some elements that might be considered silly.
Anyway, have fun over the next 20 years. And if you wouldn’t mind, in a few years if you could drop young me an email telling him to lay off the quarter pounders, he and I would appreciate it.
Some chararacters can just be over-sized, forces-of-nature, evil. No backstory. No motivation. Just fucking evil. Did Darth Vader need a compelling back-story or tragedy or whatever to define him. Nope, just walked on the screen, choked a dude out, threatened a princess and visably made everyone in the room cower in his presence and you knew he was the heavy and someone with whom you do not fuck. Filling in his history actually made him a bitch as you knew more and more. Doom should be Star Wars Vader. He’s smart, he’s strong, and he is pure evil just because fuck you.
Ironically, I caught an episode of Ultimate Spider-man with my kids this weekend where they featured Doom. Team Spider-man took him lightly and tried to capture him. Didn’t work out so well. No real backstory, just menace and his actions speaking for him. Not a bad interpretation for a show that can be pretty light sometimes.
He’s a fuckmothering mad scientist, thats a pretty important part of his character. He cant be some random fucking blogger.
THIS JUST IN:
The entire movie takes place on Twitter as a massive #flamewar
I don’t get what is going on here, I know Fox must want to keep the rights bad, but couldn’t they have a got a director who didn’t want to change everything about the characters.
I wouldn’t blame Trank too much, here; I seriously doubt he’s the only cook in this kitchen.
So what you’re telling me is that there’s Too Many Cooks?
*Worst Joke of the Month Award Second-Runner Up, November 2014*
@Dan Seitz so you are saying there are too many cooks?
Of course a blogger would love the idea of the greatest villain of all time becoming a blogger. I don’t care if Human Torch is black but Doom is a fucking king and should stay that way.
Honestly, I don’t care what the dude’s day job is in the movie. Mostly I care that he blows things up, has lots of robots, and kicks some ass in a mask.
@Dan Seitz Sorry I was venting a bit of nerd rage. I understand that this isn’t your fault but it was a shoot the messenger type thing. I usually try not to get worked up about this stuff.
Dr. Doom is arguably the biggest super villain in the Marvel universe. He’s almost always the de facto leader whenever the bad guys team up. And he’s been my favorite character ever since he defeated the Beyonder in Secret Wars.
So yeah, F this movie right in it’s FF ass!!!
I’m with BurnsyFan66.
That right there is the next Uproxx t-shirt.
@Breesus Disciple HA! Total shirts sold: 2. You and my mom.
As long as I’m back in this thread, I’m gonna drop some more badass Doom cred… in Earth’s Mightiest Heroes cartoon he captured Sue Storm (secretly a Skrull) in order to prepare to fight their invasion of earth.
Fantastic Four teams with the Avengers raiding his castle and get their collective asses kicked! They only survive cause Doom allows it. Doom doesn’t even tell them Sue is a Skrull “cause they were not ready” to know.
So which Big Bang Theory character will the new Doom’s personality be a ripoff of?
“He’s a superscientist/warlock/dictator of a Eastern European country trapped in a suit of armor whose real last name is Doom; the dude was a bit cheesy even in 1961.”
Maybe true, but at least he would be an original villain today. How many hackers & anarchists are we going to have to see on film in 2016? First Lex, now Doom? Who’s more of a villain in today’s actual society, Kim Jong Un or the guy that leaked the Fappening? From what I’ve read on Lex’s role in BvS, I would root for that dude before I’d root for Superman, this sounds dangerously close to that. Just like in Dark Knight Rises, while Bane’s methods were a bit suspect, his goals were totally sound & even those were punched by Batman…I’m kinda tired of heroes representing the broken establishment. Someone like Captain America who you would expect to be a government stooge is actually rooting out corruption & truly standing up for freedom (done right), then fringe guys like Batman are 1%ers & proud of it (done wrong). It’s like these scripts are written in an echo chamber.
I feel like the best way to make this movie appeal to “the kids,” as Fox seems intent on doing, would be to adapt the Ultimate storyline: Make Reed, Sue and Victor students at the Baxter Building, have the portal to the Negative Zone blowup and give them their powers, etc. Seems like it’d be a lot easier than making Doom a GamerGater and Reed Richards player by Rachel Maddow.
Fail! What’s the point of using an iconic character and then stripping him of his personality traits and core reasons for who he is? Again I just feel Josh Trank is got way too big of an ego. All this sounds like he’s making a movie of popular comic characters, then changing everything because he thinks he’s someone like Hitchcock or another famous director. Dude… Really make a movie we want to see… This is why Disney/Marvel are having such a great success. The Gaurdians of the Galaxy are a perfect example. Yes there were changes but Star Lord was/is Star Lord as was/is Rocket Raccoon… Trank I bet, would take Wonder Woman, make her green (due to a bite from a flouride powered turbot), have her drive a motorcycle while delivering pizza in her home state of New Jersey… Trank, you are a hack…
So what you’re saying is….they’re going to turn Dr. Doom into the comic book movie version of Poochy? Gotcha.