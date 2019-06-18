New Line Cinema

Last week, The Daily Beast ran a story that alleged to contain anti-gay comments made by Nicholas Sparks, the best-selling author of romance novels like The Notebook, A Walk to Remember, and Message in a Bottle. First, Sparks hit back at the allegations. But on Monday, he took another tack and issued an apology for words that he seems to now admit he made.

The story came from a legal battle involving the Epiphany School of Global Studies, a North Carolina prep school Sparks co-founded in 2006. In e-mails, the novelist decried a former headmaster’s progressive style, taking particular umbrage with what he called “an agenda that strives to make homosexuality open and accepted.”

In the wake of a backlash, Sparks posted a lengthy letter to Facebook and to Twitter, in which he apologized and voiced his “unequivocal” support of the LGTBQ community, including students at the school. He says his words were taken out of context, and yet he still should have chosen them better.

“As someone who has spent the better part of my life as a writer who understands the power of words, I regret and apologize that mine have potentially hurt young people and members of the LGBTQ community, including my friends and colleagues in that community,” Sparks wrote. He added that he believes in “the principle that all individuals should be free to love, marry and have children with the person they choose, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.”