Getty Image

Good news: Nicholas Sparks is taking advantage of Broadway’s craze for movie adaptations by turning the popular romance The Notebook into a musical. Bad news: He’s also been accused of homophobia as well as racism. In a series of tweets, caught by Deadline, Sparks slammed these charges, claiming they’re untrue.

On Thursday The Daily Beast dug up a long-going legal battle between the romance author — whose other works include A Walk to Remember, Message in a Bottle, and Dear John, all turned into movies — and the Epiphany School of Global Studies, a North Carolina prep school Sparks helped co-fund in 2006. In 2013 the institution received a new headmaster and CEO, Saul Benjamin, who tried to expand diversity and inclusivity.

Sparks allegedly took umbrage with this approach. In a series of alleged emails, Sparks slammed Benjamin for adopting “an agenda that strives to make homosexuality open and accepted.” Sparks also allegedly made comments about the dearth of black students at the school, “too poor and can’t do the academic work.”

Benjamin, who left the school after the tussle, sued Sparks and the fellow trustees for, among other things, defamation of character. A trial is set for August.